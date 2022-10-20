I am running to become the McLeod County Attorney. For the first time in 35 years, McLeod County will have a new county attorney. I am absolutely confident I am the most qualified, experienced, and trusted candidate to become the next McLeod County Attorney.
I am the only candidate for County Attorney who has worked in our local court system in McLeod County. In fact, I've dedicated my entire legal career to public service in the McLeod County Attorney's Office, having been an Assistant McLeod County Attorney for 23 years. Not only is McLeod County my home, but I work here too, and this is what differentiates me from my opponent. I live AND work in McLeod County. I also have almost double the years of legal experience as my opponent.
I have an excellent reputation system wide, and I have earned the trust and respect of my co-workers in the McLeod County Attorney's Office, the local Judges, and other stakeholders systemwide. I also have a wide background of legal experience.
My top two priorities as County Attorney are to ensure public safety and to promote open collaboration and positive relationships with all system stakeholders.
I have been married for 20 years to my husband Tony, who is an engineer at 3M in Hutchinson. We have three children, Ben, age 18, Daniel, age 15, and Anna, age 9. We live in rural Hutchinson, where we built our home now 20 years ago. We are faithful and very involved members of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
I am excited about the opportunity to lead the McLeod County Attorney's Office and to use my experience and relationships to make positive and effective improvements in our local justice system. I truly believe I am the right choice to become your next County Attorney. Thank you for your support!