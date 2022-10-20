Reader letter

I am running to become the McLeod County Attorney. For the first time in 35 years, McLeod County will have a new county attorney. I am absolutely confident I am the most qualified, experienced, and trusted candidate to become the next McLeod County Attorney.

I am the only candidate for County Attorney who has worked in our local court system in McLeod County. In fact, I've dedicated my entire legal career to public service in the McLeod County Attorney's Office, having been an Assistant McLeod County Attorney for 23 years. Not only is McLeod County my home, but I work here too, and this is what differentiates me from my opponent. I live AND work in McLeod County. I also have almost double the years of legal experience as my opponent.