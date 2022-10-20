I have worked with Amy Olson Wehseler throughout her entire 23-year career at the McLeod County Attorney’s Office. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Amy as the longtime paralegal in the McLeod County Attorney’s Office. I am very aware of the responsibilities of being County Attorney, as I have worked in this office for 37 years.
Amy is hardworking, thorough, fair, and honest. I have worked on many different types of cases with Amy. We have worked together on murder cases, criminal cases, child protection cases, child support cases, and mental health commitment cases. Amy carries a heavy caseload and always gives 100% to any case that she is working on. She is compassionate toward victims and has an open-door policy to all victims, witnesses, and law enforcement. She is well liked and respected throughout the courthouse and judical system.