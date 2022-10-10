Reader letter

All of the current office holders for McLeod County who signed letters of support of the “Big Lie." Those current office holders violated the oath they took when elected to defend the Constitution by supporting domestic terrorists following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. They do not deserve to hold office again. (G.Greunhagnen; M.Fischback)

There are choices to be made in this election, serious choices, whether we want a democracy.

