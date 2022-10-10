All of the current office holders for McLeod County who signed letters of support of the “Big Lie." Those current office holders violated the oath they took when elected to defend the Constitution by supporting domestic terrorists following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. They do not deserve to hold office again. (G.Greunhagnen; M.Fischback)
There are choices to be made in this election, serious choices, whether we want a democracy.
The former Republican Party wants you vote for an autocracy, not the will of the people. They will chip away your civil rights just as they took a woman’s right to make their own health care decisions. They will go after people who have gotten their rights for LGBTS and other reactionary laws to take us back two generations. We have progressed to make our country a more perfect union, and we still have along way to go.
Democrats have proven they can govern. There have been laws passed to improve the country. Republicans are against anything that is progress. They want to make sure that white Anglo-Saxon male supremacy is maintained. They are afraid that talented people who do not fit the mold are succeeding. Fear of loss of power is driving the push for autocracy.
Consider voting for people who are running for office that are not incumbents in McLeod County. We have two great senators who represent us at the federal level and a functioning state government. Let's get a real representatives and senator in McLeod County.