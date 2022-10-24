Reader letter

Voters of McLeod County:

It is my great honor to endorse Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. I have known Ryan for over 15 years. Combining my knowledge of Ryan with my 20-plus years experience as an attorney within the criminal justice system, I am confident that Ryan Hansch has the experience and commitment to be a great McLeod County Attorney.

(Disclaimer-my endorsement of Ryan Hansch for election to the Office of McLeod County Attorney is my personal endorsement and that endorsement alone.  It is not intended to be, nor should it be perceived in any way, as an endorsement from anyone else or any entity within the Winona County justice system.)

