It is my great honor to endorse Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. I have known Ryan for over 15 years. Combining my knowledge of Ryan with my 20-plus years experience as an attorney within the criminal justice system, I am confident that Ryan Hansch has the experience and commitment to be a great McLeod County Attorney.
Ryan is the candidate with leadership experience within a County Attorney’s Office. For the past two years, Ryan has led a 10- or more-person team within the Criminal Division of the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office. He knows how to manage both attorneys and support staff. He also has a breadth of legal experience having prosecuted multiple murder cases in addition to other violent crimes. The depth of Ryan’s leadership and prosecution experience will allow him to aggressively pursue justice and public safety for the people of McLeod County.
Ryan is committed to serving the people of McLeod County. He volunteers as a firefighter/emergency medical responder with the Brownton Fire Department and as a Board Member with the McLeod Food Shelf. I know Ryan takes pride in living in and giving back to the county his family has called home for three generations.
Ryan is the proven leader the people of McLeod County can have confidence in when they select their next County Attorney. I ask all eligible voters of McLeod County to vote for Ryan Hansch on election day in November.
(Disclaimer-my endorsement of Ryan Hansch for election to the Office of McLeod County Attorney is my personal endorsement and that endorsement alone. It is not intended to be, nor should it be perceived in any way, as an endorsement from anyone else or any entity within the Winona County justice system.)