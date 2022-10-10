In the Oct. 5 Hutchinson Leader, JoEllen Kimball described her job as a school board member as "with input from the community the School Board sets goals and outcomes for the district."
Normally, the board has set goals for each year at their January quarterly meeting so that the district administration can incorporate those goals into the next school year. During her time as board chairperson in 2021, JoEllen delayed setting any goals for the district until July. By then it was too late to have any effect on the upcoming school year.
Mrs. Kimball also led the effort to mandate that all staff and students wear masks. When that attempt failed that August, she scheduled a special board meeting in September 2021 to try a second attempt at mandating masks.
Each board meeting that fall attracted a larger and angrier group of parents and students. It was apparent that Mrs. Kimball was not listening to input from her community. The community became so frustrated by her unresponsiveness that, by the December board meeting, there was a public call for her resignation.
Erin Knudtson and Sara Pollmann also supported Chair JoEllen Kimball's effort to mandate mask use. The only reason the mask mandate was not implemented was because Tiffany Barnard voted for the parents to make this risk management decision with their medical doctor.
One year later, it is widely known that mandatory mask use and school shutdowns have had a severe negative impact on our children's education.
For this election, we need board members that respect parents' control of their children's education.
Mrs. Kimball doesn't seem to set goals for the district or listen to the community.
Vote for Samantha Casillas, Danny Olmstead, and Garrett Luthens for School Board.