In the Oct. 5 Hutchinson Leader, JoEllen Kimball described her job as a school board member as "with input from the community the School Board sets goals and outcomes for the district."

Normally, the board has set goals for each year at their January quarterly meeting so that the district administration can incorporate those goals into the next school year. During her time as board chairperson in 2021, JoEllen delayed setting any goals for the district until July. By then it was too late to have any effect on the upcoming school year.

Tags