Vote for Dawn Gillman for a Brighter Future
Dawn Gillman is the candidate we need for the newly formed House District 17A which includes: Hutchinson, Glencoe, Brownton, Silver Lake, Biscay, Cokato, Dassel, Darwin, Stewart, and part of Sibley County. She is a tenacious bridge builder, who seeks solutions to tough problems. She asks questions, seeks understanding and then discusses answers without compromising her conservative beliefs.
Dawn is a mother of school-aged children and has seen firsthand how certain cultural ideologies are influencing our children. She believes in good policies that protect all children. That is why she started the grass-roots movement called “Let Them Play MN” in 2020, when our kids were being kept from playing sports and after-school activities. This was a hugely successful movement that influenced students across Minnesota and in other states nationwide. Through their movement, they fought back and won against government overreach.
Dawn and her husband, Brian, co-own a manufacturing company and know firsthand how bad government policies affect business. She knows that our money, as taxpayers, is precious. She agrees with the Republican platform, which states “We believe economic prosperity is driven by individuals, not government. We support lowering the tax burden, exercising spending restraint, and creating and maintaining a fair, honest and competitive business environment to promote economic prosperity.”
Dawn believes in the U.S. Constitution, as written for limited government, traditional values, and law and order. She seeks solutions to hard problems and is willing to have conversations with those also seeking solutions. She is a truth teller during a time when people are denying the truth and will be a great representative for House District 17A.