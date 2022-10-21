Reader letter

Vote for Dawn Gillman for a Brighter Future

Dawn Gillman is the candidate we need for the newly formed House District 17A which includes: Hutchinson, Glencoe, Brownton, Silver Lake, Biscay, Cokato, Dassel, Darwin, Stewart, and part of Sibley County. She is a tenacious bridge builder, who seeks solutions to tough problems. She asks questions, seeks understanding and then discusses answers without compromising her conservative beliefs.

