The biggest takeaway from the Trump reign is how many of his supporters who say they’re Christians really aren’t. Their actions/words don’t match with Jesus’ teachings.
Trump brought out their true selves — quick to judge, feeling superior, intolerant of others, unable to compromise, and feeling entitled. Jesus says we’re all foreigners here, there should be no borders, to love our enemies, to be humble — not entitled, to remove the log from our eye before pointing out the speck in someone else’s, not to hoard wealth but to share with others in need.
His “conversion” was all campaign driven. The devil is a liar and a trickster. Trump has convinced this nation that what is true isn’t true, caused mass confusion, and divided us. You can blame other groups, movements, parties all you want. The president is where all the blame goes for not being an effective leader, not working well with others, not being flexible and seeing others’ points of view.
Because I trust neither Trump nor Biden, neither will receive my vote. Where were the other candidates during the presidential debates? There aren’t just two people running. Reps and Dems convinced you any other candidate is a throw-away vote. They put more restrictions on third-party candidates to discourage them from running. That’s not democracy. Candidates should all have the same rules for entering the race; equal access to their names on ballots, be included in debates, get funds for advertising, and so on.
Don’t be fooled by the red and blue. Vote for who is best for the job and not to keep another candidate out. If that’s how you vote, you’re voting for the wrong reason.
Vote for the candidate who actually deserves the seat. I truly believe it’s Jo Jorgensen.