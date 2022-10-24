We are writing this letter to enthusiastically endorse Ryan Hansch for McLeod County Attorney. Ryan has years of experience as a prosecuting attorney and working with a team of legal experts. In his current position as an attorney for Blue Earth County, he has implemented several successful programs. He has previous experience in Redwood and Winona counties. He has proven leadership skills, advocating for crime victims and public safety. Ryan is committed to working with our local law enforcement agencies to stand behind our police and capably enforce the law. He is passionate about his work and eager to apply his skills here in McLeod County. Ryan has a unique understanding of community relationships, and that is key to running an effective County Attorney’s Office. Working together as a team fosters public safety. He understands that it is imperative that he is transparent and accountable to those he serves.
There exists a time when the same old practices need to be changed up with new and refreshing objectives as we move our county into the future. Progress arises out of change. Life is about change. Today’s world is scary at times, even here at home in McLeod County, but Ryan will work with – not against – our law enforcement partners to combat theft and personal crimes, protect victims, and ensure the actions of the McLeod County Attorney’s Office are within the bounds of Minnesota law. Ryan will bring young, new, and forward-thinking ideas to our county.