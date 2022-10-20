As a former McLeod County commissioner, I've seen firsthand the importance of the county attorney and the impact their decisions make at the county level. No one has asked me to write this letter, but I felt the need was crucial. This position is a very critical, high impact position that affects all of the local citizens in McLeod County.
I compare the decisions made by the county attorney equally to the attorney general position in the state of Minnesota. This position will affect your quality of life and safety.
Look what happens when you get the wrong people in office. The result is chaos and disaster. Do we want this in McLeod County? Our families deserve better than that. We do not want the chaos and crime experienced in our major cities in our back yards.
Common sense cannot be taught. As a farmer we need someone who has a solid background, growing up here understanding the issues of our urban and rural communities. Ryan grew up in this county with his family rooted in agriculture. He supports all the critical elements and experience for sound county decisions.
Friends, neighbors, and citizens, wake up and know your candidates, not just a name on a billboard. Understand exactly how important and critical this vote is for the future of our county.
I'm voting for Ryan Hansch as I know he stands up for the 2nd Amendment, prosecuting violent criminals and repeat offenders effectively; not just catch and release. This is critical to maintain our safe and prosperous community for all.