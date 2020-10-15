There is a lot of work to do for Hutchinson to recover from this pandemic. COVID-19 is going to put the city in a financial crisis, and Hutchinson needs our experienced mayor more now than ever before. We will go into next year with a city deficit that needs to be addressed. Really tough decisions are going to need to be made, and the city council is going to have to prioritize. Gary Forcier's six years of knowledge and experience as our mayor is sorely needed to get us through these times.
Gary has proven that he knows how to work with and inspire young people. He has successfully operated a business, even during our current forced lockdown. He understands that government should not be imposing values on families. Families need to have more freedom and less taxes.
You don't change quarterbacks in the middle of a game, and this is no time to change out our proven mayor while recovering from a pandemic and economic crisis. We need a mayor focused on us and the needs of our community.
Join me and reelect Mayor Gary Forcier!