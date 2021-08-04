It is with mixed emotions that the United Way of Mcleod County announces a recent donation from the McLeod Treatment Program, or MTP, that was tied to the asset-liquidation process of closing its doors June 30, 2021.
MTP served our county and state for more than 45 years and its closure leaves big shoes to fill in the world of neglected, abandoned, mistreated and troubled youth age 5-18. The UWMC takes this newly created absence very seriously and intends to keep all prior stakeholders in mind as we step forward. The UWMC works hard to make sure unfortunate closures like this can be avoided; however, we rely heavily on community support to make that happen. The financial need is greater than ever for many of our funded partners, and MTP represents a huge lost asset for our county and state.
In direct response, the UWMC will take part of the proceeds to offer a second grant cycle for this current fiscal year; the general mentality is that we need to “double down” on our community in this time of uncertainty and change.
The UWMC remains dedicated to the community and will do everything possible to help channel funding where it is needed most. The UWMC encourages the community to answer the call for help with us.
Additionally, the UWMC recognizes the immediate need to invest in the future and will be restarting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, effective this fall.
Information on the added grant cycle, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and ways to be involved with the UWMC can be found online at unitedwaymcleodcounty.org, on UWMC’s Facebook page, or email connect@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.