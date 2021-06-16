I enjoy reading books that analyze history. Last year I received a signed copy of a book by William J. Federer titled “Change to Chains: The 6,000 Year Quest for Control.” This book was published in 2012 and I have taken advantage of the author’s offer to use quotes from this book in this editorial.
This book points out that the United States Constitution was developed by the founders based on the Roman republic model, which existed for almost 500 years from 509 B.C. until the new era we call A.D. Our U.S. republic is typically dated from 1776 A.D. to the present, about 245 years, which is not half as long as the Roman republic.
The Roman republic saw the greatest growth of influence of Rome over the lands surrounding the Mediterranean Sea and the greatest advancements in military, architectural and general technology when compared to the thousands of years before that time. The United States republic has also enjoyed a growth in technology unimagined by previous generations.
So why did Rome fail and what can we learn to prevent our republic from falling into the same trap?
The Roman republic began with rules established by Publius, who is credited with the checks and balances of the aristocratic patricians vs. the common working people, the plebeians, who held Roman citizenship. Any citizen could be elected to the Council of Senators, and they limited that number to 600.
Anyone who seized a council seat without popular election could be executed. Any council decision could be appealed to an independent court. Funding for all government activities would be limited to the tax funds deposited in the Temple of Saturn, and no withdrawal could be made without council approval.
In considering how the U.S. Constitution should be developed, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay wrote 85 essays called the “Federalist Papers” and signed them Publius in honor of the person primarily involved in establishing the Roman republic. The parallels are clear to see. The House and Senate represent the Roman Council, and the Supreme Court represents the appeals court of Rome. The concern for fiscal responsibility was also intended to be part of the plan for the U.S. republic.
A famous early Roman General Cincinnatus also served as the prototype for George Washington, who after leading the Roman legions to victory in 458 B.C. retired to his farm rather than accept dictator of Rome, even with the council vote of approval.
Toward the end of the Roman republic, people forgot the ideals of the founders, and Julius Caesar, greatly in debt, though a successful military general, positioned himself as a champion of the people, against the aristocrats, with a political movement called the “Populares.” Joining forces with General Pompey and the wealthiest man in the Roman Empire, Crassus, he was able to get enough votes to declare himself ruler of all Rome, the Great Caesar.
According to “The Lessons of History” by Ariel and Will Durant, the wholesale purchase of the votes of commoners and senators was going on in 53 B.C. The “games” were instituted as another distraction. To fund all of this, Caesar raided the public treasury in the Temple of Saturn, putting Rome in the position of in debt to Crassus in order to pay the ongoing expenses of the military and other government functions.
The parallel to the U.S. republic is clear, and we are falling into the same trap.