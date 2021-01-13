Happy New Year

Merry Christmas and happy New Year!

Our house is kind of tiny

Our kids are kind of whiney

Our tumbler makes rocks shiny

We are truly blessed!

Our kids make lots of noise

They sure have lots of toys

Small house, three beds, three girls, three boys

We are truly blessed!

Two cats, one dog and the occasional crab

Seeing what the boys dream up in science lab

Looking at pictures the girl’s dab

We are truly blessed!

At times we want to strangle each other

But we always truly love each other

Glued together with an excellent teacher and loving mother

We are truly blessed!

This love, our tiny house cannot contain

Our spirit, COVID-19 will not tame

Blessings overflow all that God has given us

For God’s glory, and in Him we trust

Wishing you all the best in 2021

2020’s over, but it has been fun

Count your blessings one by one

And give glory to the Father and the Son

Love, Jeff, Amanda, Noah, Simon, Hannah and Rose

