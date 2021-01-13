Merry Christmas and happy New Year!
Our house is kind of tiny
Our kids are kind of whiney
Our tumbler makes rocks shiny
We are truly blessed!
Our kids make lots of noise
They sure have lots of toys
Small house, three beds, three girls, three boys
We are truly blessed!
Two cats, one dog and the occasional crab
Seeing what the boys dream up in science lab
Looking at pictures the girl’s dab
We are truly blessed!
At times we want to strangle each other
But we always truly love each other
Glued together with an excellent teacher and loving mother
We are truly blessed!
This love, our tiny house cannot contain
Our spirit, COVID-19 will not tame
Blessings overflow all that God has given us
For God’s glory, and in Him we trust
Wishing you all the best in 2021
2020’s over, but it has been fun
Count your blessings one by one
And give glory to the Father and the Son
Love, Jeff, Amanda, Noah, Simon, Hannah and Rose