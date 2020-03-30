I received this letter from my son, Dr. Gary Kerkvliet, who is a medical doctor in Baltimore. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1981. I thought it might be interesting for residents of Hutchinson to hear from a hometown boy who is in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.
Dear Mom,
The pandemic continues, killing more and more in Maryland each day. Tonight I’ll keep myself apprised with what’s going on with the virus, and I’ll face it head-on again tomorrow. But this is just crazy! The entire world has changed practically overnight. We’ll recover from the pandemic, but I don’t know how we can ever return to living life the way we did before this year began, before the coronavirus infected the world.
In a best-case scenario, the bottom 99 percent, economically, re-experience the soul-filling joy of what it is to help those in need — their neighbors — and that this feeling of love and sacrifice becomes the new way of living.
As for the top 1 percent and the rich corporations, I hope that this tragedy opens their eyes and their hearts so that they might look upon those poor and suffering and avoid the mistake of The Rich Man and Lazarus from Luke 16. In that parable, Jesus told of the rich man who realized, too late, that he had not treated his servant Lazarus as he, himself, would have liked to have been treated. Consequently he was denied the eternal reward given to those “good and faithful servants” of a loving God.
Perhaps this disaster is an invitation to a new kingdom. An ushering in, as it were. Perhaps it is a chance for all of us to realize that, as Thomas Merton said with ecstatic joy, we are all brothers! We are all God’s children!
Within the most terrible of difficulty and suffering lies opportunity. In Deuteronomy 30:19-20 we are given an opportunity:
"This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the Lord is your life, and he will give you many years in the land he swore to give to your fathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
I love you,
Gary