Robert Dobratz wrote the following devotion for a Lenten devotional booklet that was written by members of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. His devotion appeared on March 1, 2008:
”Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.” (Habakkuk 3:17-18)
When we look to God’s word, we are told to be thankful in all things. Now that’s easy! Appreciation to others and to God comes fairly easy for us when things are going our way, but becomes a lot harder and less frequent when “the wheels are coming off the wagon.”
At times like these, it would be good to go to some very simple and basic truths. We could stop and remember such things as: Bible verses from memory telling us of God’s love; words that our pastors and others have spoken to encourage us; thinking on the words (not just the tunes) of the hymns and spirituals we love such as “Jesus Loves Me,” “Borning Cry,” “His Eye is On the Sparrow” and “Praying without Ceasing.”
Still, the most basic reason to say thank you to God is his gift of forgiveness in the form of Jesus. Sometimes that’s all we’ve got.
Prayer: Come, Lord Jesus, into my life that I may see thankfulness in good times and in strife. Amen.
Robert passed away March 2, 2019, as a result of his ALS in January 2015. He displayed the true depth of his faith and character. He bravely endured unimaginable loss and difficulties, and through it all remained faithful to God and made every effort to live life to the fullest.
We are in Lenten season right now, and while there are no gatherings for worship we thank God for electronics.
As we deal with the coronavirus epidemic, focus on Robert’s devotional, remain faithful to God, trust in him and take your cares to him in prayer without ceasing that your faith may grow deeper. Give thanks to God for every day and every blessing he has given you, namely Jesus.