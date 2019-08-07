What do you think of you when you hear the word “aging”? Does your mind race to the fact that you are growing older, wiser or more experienced? Or do you think of a sore back, needing assistance or not being able to do things you once did?
I’m sad to say that as a society our perception of aging has become negative, and many people think growing old is a bad thing. Why has this happened? I for one would like to grow old and believe it’s a good thing.
Recently you may have heard of the impending silver tsunami. When I hear a phrase like this, I think of a catastrophe wiping out entire communities and permanently damaging an area. Is an increase in our older population a catastrophe? No, it’s just the opposite. We are living longer, healthier lives and are contributing to our families, communities and society as a whole.
How do older adults contribute? Like any younger person, they shop, they use services, they pay taxes, they volunteer, and many still work. They give generously to charitable organizations and look after their grandchildren. Older adults do housework, home maintenance and yardwork, provide transportation and run errands — not just for themselves, but for others as well. They also give emotional support and friendship to other older adults and provide care for spouses, family and friends.
While we need policy solutions to address real challenges of supporting older adults and their caregivers, let’s stop using phrases such as “silver tsunami” and take a more balanced approach to the aging population. Now is the time for us to get creative, be innovative and embrace the fact that we are aging. It’s up to us to create a more age-inclusive community and culture, and recognize the contributions of all.
Aging is a good thing and we should be positive about it. I leave you with an Irish saying, “You are not as young as you used to be. But you’re not as old as you’re going to be.” Age positively!