I had the privilege of attending my 60th Hutchinson High School class reunion Sept 6-7 for the Class of 1959. It was a fantastic gathering of about 43 classmates. Besides those from around Minnesota, they came from California, Texas, Idaho, Delaware, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama and Missouri. And thanks to our special guest, Bill Scherer.
We talked about many things: school memories, the loss of 49 classmates, jobs, retirement, families, travels and future plans. We wished that more could have attended as it is great to see each other. Those who live locally or in the area get to see each other, but those from distances would like to see them, too.
When our 65th reunion is planned, may we all try to get there so we can have a fabulous turnout. What a great opportunity for all of us!
May God bless each of you.