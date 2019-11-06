I feel compelled to respond to the Oct. 30 letter titled “Here come the cries of socialism,” as I disagree with almost everything in the letter.
Social Security and Medicare are up for debate as to if they are considered socialism, but not police, fire, sewer, water, roads, bridges and dams. We need city, county and state governments to provide those services as each individual or family cannot do so for themselves. These services are provided for all Americans for the public good, they are essential for our survival as a society.
I agree that the pro-life movement has “messed with the economics of this country” by saving the lives of innocent babies in the womb. No, we have not overturned Roe v. Wade, but we have made many incremental changes by passing pro-life legislation at the state level throughout our country.
I believe we need to be talking about how abortion has negatively affected our economy since 1973. In an article titled “The economy and abortion” by the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, it shares information found in a 1973-2007 study called The Cost of Abortion (thecostofabortion.com).
According to the study, there are 52 million fewer taxpayers in our country who would have provided for a much stronger economy if not for abortion. Consider this quote from the article, “Abortion is an economic issue. America’s most valuable natural resource are human beings who through the creative genius of the human spirit create innovative ways to overcome problems. Abortion has destroyed a large portion of this natural resource.”
Yes, a woman does have control over her own body up until the time she gets pregnant, but then she needs to do everything possible to keep that baby healthy in the womb and give him or her life. I urge the author to view the movie “Unplanned,” which is now available for streaming. You will see the reenactment of the abortion Abby Johnson saw when she worked for Planned Parenthood, which totally changed her from being pro-abortion to making pro-life advocacy her life’s work.
May it do the same for all who are pro-choice. Choose life not death.