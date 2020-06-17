Civilization relies on people responding in a “reasonable and prudent” manner. When you stop at a red light, you do so because it is the reasonable and prudent thing to do, and you assume that the other drivers will do the same when your light turns green.
Problems occur when people do not behave in a reasonable and prudent manner. Now we are trying to determine if a group of policemen crossed the line in the detention of a man who apparently tried to pay for some goods with a counterfeit $20 bill. The clerk who detected the phony bill proceeded in a proper manner, as established by store policy, in calling the police to report the incident. George Floyd may have received the phony bill from an ATM or some other legal source. In any event, he apparently decided to remain on site to talk to the police about the incident.
Now when the police arrived, something happened that went beyond the reasonable and prudent guidelines that apply to all normal interactions between civilized people, resulting in the death of Mr. Floyd. An investigation will ultimately seek to determine who did what, and when the interaction became unreasonable and impudent to the point of criminal behavior. An example of unreasonable and impudent behavior by a police officer is the death of Justine Damond by the actions of Mohamed Noor, resulting in a jail sentence of more than 12 years.
That incident did not result in mob action, looting and arson. This, it seems to me, should be the reasonable and prudent behavior of everyone in the community. The reaction of a very few who use any given incident to justify more illegal, unreasonable and impudent behavior is simply unacceptable. Incidents such as this will likely happen again no matter what laws or policy requirements are drafted.
Application of the legal principals of reasonable and prudent behavior applies equally to all individuals and is not an issue of race. The motivation to behave unreasonably may have some relevance to prejudicial feelings, or it may not. Again, the truck driver who was delivering fuel to a local gas station may have been simply confused by the mob of people on the freeway, so to jump to the conclusion that he has some other motive is unwarranted. Let’s all take the time needed to examine the facts, determine the fault and see if an unbiased application of the behavior-of-a-reasonable-and-prudent-man theory of law will lead to a justifiable and fare outcome.
It has been encouraging to see that a great many of the people who came out to express concern have done the right thing and maintained a peaceful rally, and even came back to help clean up the mess created by the evildoers who went on a spree of unjustified mayhem. Let us all try to be reasonable and prudent in our behavior.
A “reasonable and prudent man” is a hypothetical person used as a legal standard, going back for many years in England, especially to determine whether someone acted illegally or with negligence. This hypothetical person exercises average care, skill and judgment in his conduct, that society requires of its members for the protection of his own and of others’ interests. The conduct of the reasonable man serves as a comparative standard for determining legal liability in both the UK and America.