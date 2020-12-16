Places are closed, organizations have drastically shifted their service delivery, and plans have been canceled. This has become the norm during the pandemic of 2020.
One thing that is not canceled is the holiday season. Many of us look forward to either going to a loved one’s house, hosting people in your neighborhood or community, or celebrating with a new family member. How we celebrate will be different this year, however, we still need to stay connected now more than ever. Here are a few ways to stay connected:
- Host a virtual gathering where you can visit with loved ones.
- Prepare frozen meals for friends and neighbors and deliver following health guidelines.
- Write letters or emails, bring back the pen pal system.
- Spend time talking over the phone. Yes, you can still call people with cell phones!
If you are gathering in your home, health officials have guidelines to help people stay safe:
- Make a meal for those that live within your household.
- Indoor gatherings are difficult; try meeting outside around a bonfire.
- Clean hands often, either washing or utilizing hand sanitizer.
- Arrange chairs and place settings that encourage social distancing.
If you or someone else is feeling ill or has been exposed, please stay home and take care of yourself or your loved one. There will be opportunities to gather later; your health is the most important.
Do not cancel your holiday plans; make adaptations. We have an opportunity to improve how we communicate; letters, emails, virtual conferencing, video calling (Jetson style) and more!
This year’s holiday season is one that we won’t soon forget, but let us make it a season we won’t forget on a positive note. Explore new ways to celebrate and, most importantly, stay safe.