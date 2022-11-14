Reader letter

This American Education week, I find myself reflecting on the past few years of education, and where it is going.

I will never forget returning from spring break two years ago to hear that schools were closing. There was a need for time to let it sink in; that the school year was not going to finish the way we had planned, that we may not get the closure we sought, that the progress we were seeing in our students would be hindered by this tremendous and challenging event. This time didn’t last long, as educators across our district and around the world had to hit the ground running on adapting to our new circumstances to provide the best education we could. These circumstances pushed educators to think outside the box and come up with innovative ways to reach and educate students. There were also some significant challenges in having to let go of certain opportunities we used to be able to provide, many including events that could bring people together.

