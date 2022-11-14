This American Education week, I find myself reflecting on the past few years of education, and where it is going.
I will never forget returning from spring break two years ago to hear that schools were closing. There was a need for time to let it sink in; that the school year was not going to finish the way we had planned, that we may not get the closure we sought, that the progress we were seeing in our students would be hindered by this tremendous and challenging event. This time didn’t last long, as educators across our district and around the world had to hit the ground running on adapting to our new circumstances to provide the best education we could. These circumstances pushed educators to think outside the box and come up with innovative ways to reach and educate students. There were also some significant challenges in having to let go of certain opportunities we used to be able to provide, many including events that could bring people together.
It has been very exciting to see a return of some of the awesome programs and opportunities. I was personally thrilled to bring back STREAM Night as an opportunity for first-graders and their families to participate in various activities in the fields of Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts and Math. It was a fun and engaging night, but there is no way it could have happened without all of the volunteers who stepped forward from 3M, SEH, school staff and several others around the community. Furthermore, it would not have been the same if there weren’t so many parents and family members willing to bring their kids in for the event. There have been many other new and returning programs and events throughout the district that provide engaging and educational opportunities for the children and youth of our community.
I want to thank all of those who have invested in the education of our community’s children and youth, be it through your time, energy, money or skills. I also encourage everyone to look for opportunities to support the education and growth of our future.