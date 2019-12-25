We are animal lovers and believe that any animal in this community deserves respect and care. Why don't we turn this negative situation (the city impounding cats at the expense of tax payers) into a positive situation?
Let's have our community get involved by raising funds for the stray cat population by either donating funds, an aluminum cans drive, rummage sales, bake sales, donating food, and volunteers donating their time.
As for residents who need to have their pets spayed or neutered, a fund should be created for low-income individuals who cannot afford to have this procedure done.
We know this can be done since we helped more than 30 cats in the town of Hutchinson be spayed or neutered, and also cats received rabies shots. We then found homes for them so they could live out their lives.
The key to this situation is to address it in a humane way. Let's be fair to all the animals in this community. A dog park was made for our furry friends, which is great. A sanctuary was made for our feathered friends, which is also wonderful.
Let's help our cat population as well. Whether you want to admit it or not, cats keep our rodents in check. For example, in New York City, where rats were out of control, cats came to the rescue and kept the rodents at bay.
Do we want this rodent problem to occur in this beautiful town?