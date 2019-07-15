The June 19 letter, “Gruenhagen’s letter misleading” said: “Clean coal? That’s an oxymoron.”
So how clean, is clean enough? In reality, there is no such thing as “clean air” on this planet.
There are some 60,000 to 80,000 forest and grass fires each year in the U.S. alone. (Remember that smelly Canadian forest fire last year?) Thousands of coal seam fires burning around the world. Volcanoes pump out nasty sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride, fluoride and sulfide. Mount Tambora blasted enough particulates into the upper atmosphere to cause the “Year without Summer” in 1816 for our Northern Hemisphere.
To put things in perspective, Coal Creek power plant in North Dakota (one of the dirtiest in U.S.) releases about 390 pounds of mercury annually, according to the North Dakota Health Department, 2017-2018. North American forest fires alone inject about 88,000 pounds of mercury annually into the atmosphere. (NCAR Boulder, Colo.). Populations around Mount Kilauea are thriving near a volcano that emits 540,000 pounds of mercury annually. (Siegal, 1987).
So what’s keeping those people from getting sick or dying from mercury poisoning? Selenium. After mercury gets into water, microbes convert some of it to lethal methyl mercury. But presence of selenium in fish or humans effectively neutralizes methyl mercury. If fish and humans have selenium levels higher than the mercury, it will bond to the methyl mercury and do no harm. (Center for Air Toxic Metals, University of North Dakota)
Conclusion: Coal Creek’s tiny mercury emission is a non-issue.
Some say the plant will need to shell out $1.5 billion annually for capturing carbon dioxide. What for? About 3.2 percent of all CO2 in the atmosphere is man-made. (D.O.E. 2000). About 44 percent of man-made CO2 is coming from coal-fired power plants world-wide. (U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2019), so that makes coal-fired CO2 about 1.4 percent of total CO2 in atmosphere.
America burns about 9 percent of the total worldwide usage (Enerdata, 2017), so that makes the U.S. contribution to the global CO2 atmosphere about 0.126 percent. Coal Creek plant is emitting 10 million tons of CO2 annually. That comes to about 0.7 percent of America’s coal-fired CO2 emissions stated by E.I.A. (1.36 billion tons per year). This brings Coal Creek’s CO2 contribution to the reservoir of CO2 in the atmosphere to a whopping 0.0009 percent. I did not even factor in water vapor, which would make its “greenhouse effect” even smaller and essentially non-existent when you consider Mother Nature’s huge CO2 recycling capability.
Spending billions on pumping microscopic amounts of CO2 from power plants into the ground seems totally worthless for reducing global warming.
Clouds, sun and under-sea and above-sea volcanic action are the big climate players; not man.
By Phil Drietz
Delhi, Minnesota