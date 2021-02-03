Why is it so hard for someone to make an apology? Why is it considered a weakness, rather than a strength, to extend someone such considerations when it is obvious that an individual or group has been hurt by a person’s words or actions?
According to the definition of “apologize,” it means to “express regret for what was said or done.” So when someone does apologize, they are sorry for what they said or did, because they realize their words or actions had an negative impact on others. On the other hand, when they aren’t willing to do so, their inaction speaks volumes. That is what can be sad and of a concern.
Often times, anger causes one to express themselves negatively, lashing out at individuals or people who affected their feelings, lives, beliefs and/or property in a poor way because one takes it personally. It is a natural response, but often times the reaction itself can cause more complications to an incident. Understanding and reflecting on the impact the response had, whether it really made things better or was a responsible way of handling things, is healthy.
One of the most common things we tell kids when they do something that hurts someone, whether physically or mentally, is to apologize. They are told to write a letter, text/tweet a message, or physically go up to the person and do it face to face. Even if the child who is the instigator doesn’t feel they did anything wrong, they are still expected to apologize because it hurt someone. It would be nice if this wasn’t just a childish thing to do.
People do have the right to express their feelings and we have a lot of forums today that are allowing people to do that. Words and actions have consequences, whether one feels they are in the right for saying/doing them or not. If we care about the people around us, even if we feel we are justified to be angry, we should not feel that what we do to express that should be at the expense of others.
Let us all be role models and understand that apologizing, forgiving and extending an olive branch are strong leadership examples we could use right now.