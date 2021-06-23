As a former mayor and council member it was disappointing to read about Council Member Brandon Begnaud's and Dave Sebesta’s disregard of city policy regarding the use of face masks in city buildings and ignore the council’s own votes to conduct meetings virtually during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
As elected officials, council members have an obligation to follow city policy and rules adopted by the council. If a council member doesn’t like something they can try to change it, but ignoring policies and rules harms the institution and potentially harms others.
As disappointing as those actions were, it was particularly troubling to hear Begnaud justify his actions with the Constitution.
First, it is dangerous to think that we, as individuals, are authorities on the Constitution and have the ability to interpret its meaning and how it is applied in specific situations. Second, it is clearly recognized that the Constitution gives states the authority to address public health emergencies through the 10th Amendment.
While some COVID-19 restrictions have been struck down by the courts, particularly those related to houses of worship, mask mandates have generally been upheld.
Likewise, the courts have struck down challenges to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders. Among other things, the executive orders included mask mandates and required businesses and local governments to develop COVID-19 preparedness plans, which was the basis for the city-adopted policies.
Begnaud’s skewed thinking threatened the health of others, undermined the council and city’s policy and rule-making authority, disregarded the law, and was an abuse of the Constitution. In other words, instead of upholding his oath of office, as he claimed, he violated that oath.
Thankfully, three council members understood their roles and respected the authority given to others in this public health emergency. Hopefully Sebesta and future council members do likewise if a situation ever arises, and they leave the interpretation of laws and the Constitution to the appropriate authorities — the courts. If they don’t, I hope the other council members take action to hold them accountable for the good of the institution and the community.