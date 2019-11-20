In the summer of 1993, my fiancé, Jenny, and I had just graduated from UW-Eau Claire and were looking for a place to begin our lives together. We had drawn a rather tight circle around the Twin Cities as we were desperately hoping to wind up in the metro area.
Nineteen job interviews later, I had an offer in Hutchinson at Park Elementary but was still stonewalling the assistant superintendent because I had a second interview scheduled in Eagan. When pressed for a decision, I took the proverbial bird in the hand. I signed my contract on a Thursday, found one of the last apartments in town on a Friday, and got married on a Saturday.
More than 26 years later, Jenny and I are still here and cannot imagine a life lived elsewhere. To say I have been blessed would be an understatement. I have had more than 2,900 students pass through my doors so far, and I tell everyone that I’ve absolutely never had a bad class. We have great kids here in Hutchinson, and that is a testament to our parents, our schools and our community.
The students and fantastic colleagues who I have worked with have made coming to work something to look forward to, even on a dreary Monday. I laugh and smile multiple times every day. Teaching fifth-graders here is a privilege and a pleasure. It’s a fun age when they are just beginning the journey from being little kids to young adults. Additionally, my fifth-grade team is, and always has been, a family. The camaraderie and teamwork that exist make me appreciate my job even more. Three of my fellow fifth-grade teachers — Linda Madson, Lori Moore and Patti Kaminsky — were even colleagues of mine on that first day back in 1993.
Last spring, I was honored to have been chosen by the staff here in Hutchinson as Teacher of the Year. It was humbling because I believe we have countless staff members who are deserving and worthy of this title. Jenny and I have raised three daughters here in Hutchinson going through the school system, and we know the dedication and passion that exist in this district.
This 2019 American Education Week comes on the heels of a successful local bond referendum that will keep Park Elementary as a viable educational setting well past my eventual retirement while addressing many of its current shortcomings.
So, to the community of Hutchinson, to past and present colleagues, to past and present students, I say thank you. Echoing what the Chamber proudly touts, “There is much in Hutch.”