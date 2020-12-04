Since last spring, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, reported that it is working with the FDA on a program to evaluate the use of convalescent plasma to a diverse group of 20,000 patients who were suffering from severe COVID cases in hospitals. Nearly 40% of the patients were women, 20% African Americans, nearly 35% Hispanic and 5% Asian.
After experiencing decreased mortality rates from patients using this convalescent plasma in April and June, the program was expanded by the FDA in August under an Emergency Use Authorization as a COVID-19 treatment as a part of the Trump administration’s fight against the pandemic. This EUA authorized the distribution of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the U.S. by health care providers, as appropriate, to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
According to the FDA, if you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.
Currently, there is a large demand for this plasma. According to the American Red Cross, each donation can help up to four patients recover from COVID-19. Those interested in joining me to donate convalescent plasma can see if they are eligible to do so at the American Red Cross at tinyurl.com/Red-Cross-COVID19. Special locations in St. Cloud or Minneapolis are available for this special plasma donation.
The drug companies are not big promoters for this, likely because there are no costly drugs involved for them to sell. COVID-19 survivors are asked to consider this voluntary program this Christmas season.