This happened recently to me.
We were having problems with our water system, so I called a plumber and he came to the rescue, then I called the well digger and we did the procedures they recommended. Then I thought perhaps the problem might be the water softener, and that I might need a new filter. So I was told to write a check and send it, and when they received the check they would send me the filters. So I mailed it on Saturday, Aug. 29.
On Monday I called the first time. Tuesday, no check. Wednesday, no check. Thursday, no check. Friday, no check. Saturday, no check. Nothing Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, two water softener filters were personally delivered to the doorstep by a representative, so I canceled the first check with the bank and made out a new check for them.
Is this the kind of "mess up" we will have for the November election, where our ballots don't ever get there, or they arrive too late to be counted? I hope and pray that it will not be.