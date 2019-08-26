Thanks so much for the last two articles on the progress of the chicken ordinance, especially the last one.
We moved to Hutchinson 27 years ago, and I was so excited that we were settling down in a small rural town. Being the first generation off the farm, I was hoping that I would at least be able to have a few chickens to help feed our family and teach our kids where some food comes from. I called city hall before we were completely unpacked and found out that chickens were not allowed within city limits. I was terribly disappointed, and I have been waiting for this to happen ever since.
I would favor changing the proposed ordinance to a one-time permit fee, increasing it to 10 permits the first year and opening it up after that, allowing six chickens instead of four, and no need for immediate neighbor approval.
We have never been asked if our neighbors could have a dog, yet we have been bothered by dogs pooping in our yard or barking night and day. If there's a problem, there's always a complaint process.
Please contact your City Council member or go to the next meeting when the ordinance will be discussed and voted on. Your input is important, and the City Council is supposed to represent the people who voted for them.