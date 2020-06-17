COVID-19 turned “normal” right on its head. Families and friends felt isolated while getting together seemed impossible. In an attempt to connect, online meets became a lifeline for many. Four former Hutchinson High School grads, including myself, took to Zoom to reconnect across states as we approached our 20th reunion.
Typically we get together each summer to reminisce, catch up and just be together. During one of the Zoom meetings, I presented an idea. Realizing that the 2020 grads were missing a “normal” graduation experience, I wondered: “What if we got our class of 2000 to each give $20 in honor of our 20th reunion for all 2020 grads?” The $20 would be a way to connect our classes and support these seniors who are missing so much. And that is where the idea of “20 for 20” began!
I and my longtime friend Sara Lembcke ran with the idea by checking with the high school to confirm a giving plan. Approximately $4,000 would be needed to give $20 to every graduate. Then we began posting on our class Facebook page the details of “20 for 20.” With only 20 days to reach our goal, we reached out to media sources, local Hutchinson businesses and community members for donations. Near the end of the campaign, the class of 2000 had raised $2,000.
On the final day, one 2000 Hutchinson grad pledged to match $1,000 if the class could reach the $3,000 mark by the end of the day. Classmates rallied and larger donations began rolling in, but the day had nearly come to a close with $500 yet to raise.
At the eleventh hour, another HHS 2000 grad stepped up to donate the last amount to reach our final goal. In less than two days, it had been done: $4,000 was raised so that $20 fo ’20 would happen!
The class of 2000 shares the following message with the class of 2020:
”We realize your senior spring did not hold the memories you had counted on with your classmates due to the pandemic. In support of you, we raised approximately $4,000 to give each graduating senior $20 in their diploma. We want you to have this $20 as memory-making money. Spend it with your friends, share it with your family, save it for your next chapter, your choice! Make a memory on us, Tiger Strong.”
We send a huge thank you to all those who helped spread the word of this campaign, and to all who donated. Not all of the donations were from 2000 grads as many community members gave. We also wanted to thank the Hutchinson High School staff and administration for their help with this project.
Make a memory #20for20!