On behalf of anyone who walks the trails and sidewalks and parks of this town, I would like to express displeasure with the amount of dog piles that are strewn along what should be these enjoyable areas.
On a recent walk on the path that runs along the river across from the dog park, I counted, no lie, 48 piles of unsightly, disgusting and unsanitary deposits that are only there due to laziness and a lack of thought for others. It is bad enough for those of us who live here, but I should think that visitors to this town would be left with a very bad impression of our cleanliness and care.
Of course the city of Hutchinson bears some responsibility as well by not having enough waste stations along these pathways. Still, it would be nice if those folks who walk their dogs could at the very least start putting their dog’s deposits in a bag and leaving that bag on the side of the path, as there are those of us who would be more than willing to pick up those bags and put them in a proper place.
Or better yet, come back later without your dog and clean up the mess. It’s the least you can do, really.