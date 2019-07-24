This is in response to Phil Drietz’s letter “’Clean-air’ letter missed its mark” in the July 17 Leader.
Mr. Drietz compares the mercury released by all the forest fires in North America to that released by a single coal-fired power plant in his attempt to make the pollution from burning coal appear insignificant to natural processes. He also neglects to mention that forest fires are not a source of mercury. They simply re-emit some of the mercury that settled into them from sources such as coal-fired power plants.
He then goes on to suggest that nearly all carbon dioxide is from natural sources, not mentioning the fact that many of those sources (oceans, forests, etc.) absorb more CO2 than they release. And that our burning of fossil fuels releases 120 times more CO2 than volcanic activity does.
And finally, he blames the sun and clouds.
No doubt our sun provides most of our heat (radioactive decay providing most of the rest). However, if the sun was more active, or closer, we would observe an increase in the average temperature of the upper atmosphere as well. But the opposite is true, the upper atmosphere is actually cooling.
As for the clouds, they are not a driver of global warming. Yes, they will keep us warmer at night. However, as anyone who has felt the heat dissipate as clouds blotted out the sun can tell you, they block more heat than they trap in daylight.