Congress has passed a massive economic stimulus/COVID relief bill. Polls indicate this measure was approved by 70% of the public and nearly 40% of GOP members.
Those numbers don't matter. There are many in Hutchinson who need this economic help. There are also many who do not need it. This writing is intended for the second group.
During this pandemic, many have had their employment interrupted or terminated. The youth of this community may have been most affected. The continuity of their curriculum interrupted. Their social experiences and growth stymied. No interactions on playgrounds, courts, fields, pools, mats, classrooms, dance floors and so on.
There are many service organizations in Hutchinson (Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions and so on) that raise money for the youth of this city. Obviously, this did not happen in 2020.
I am suggesting to those who may not need this government handout to use it to pay it forward to one of many charitable organizations, such as the service organizations already referenced or others such as the ISD423 Foundation, Common Cup, Hutchinson High School Dollars for Scholars, the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and many, many more not noted here. The next time you dine out, double or triple the tip for wait staff and cook staff who have suffered disproportionately during this time.
To make a contribution to any of the organizations listed or any others not listed, you can find them on the internet or contact the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (explorehutchinson.com).
For many in Hutchinson, "There is much in Hutch" is more true now than ever.