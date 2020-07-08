This message is intended for all of my American brothers and sisters of our beautiful city of Hutchinson. I have lived in downtown Hutchinson for over a year now, and I recently discovered something disturbing in our little town.
It started when I was awoken just after 7 a.m. to what I thought was an earthquake. A glass had shaken off our counter and shattered on the floor. I soon realized it was from the construction on State Highway 15. I was shocked it had started so early in the morning, so I made my way to City Hall for clarification on the town’s noise ordinance.
It’s a little complicated because things like garbage trucks can start at 6 a.m., but it is rather clear that domestic use (lawn mowers for instance) and construction all follow the same noise ordinance: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
When I was digging for answers, I found out the construction company doing the project requested an extension to start work at 7 a.m. on weekends, in case extra time was needed to finish the project on time. Our City Council approved this request.
So what’s wrong with that? Well friends, it’s rather simple. Without a second thought, our City Council granted special privileges to a private company over not only its local competitors, but every single citizen in the community. Without pause, the council said that you can’t mow your lawn in the cool morning light of a weekend dawn before 9 a.m., and the company’s competitors can’t finish a long-running project in time because they were not afforded the same rights, but this company can.
This is a clear and exceptionally disturbing disregard for everyone in the community. To really hit home the absurdity of not only the request itself and that it was made prior to construction starting, but the sheer lack of reasoning for the decision, I spoke to the owner of the company, the mayor and our City Council members in person, and they all have expressed that they stand by their decisions that it is OK to violate everyone’s rights for an increase from 99 to 103 working hours.
Let that sink in. They said our rights are not as important as a 3.9 percent increase in available work time.
To make matters worse, when speaking to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s project lead, I was told the project is weeks ahead of schedule and will not likely work weekends anyway! So our council members subverted all of our rights for an off chance they might need to use these hours, with no stipulations whatsoever.
Our City Council is supposed to represent us, the people, first and foremost, and abide by the golden rule of equal treatment for all. It may seem like small potatoes, but I implore you to see that this sets a precedence of inequality, and to what ends will it lead?
Lincoln County, Oregon, recently passed an ordinance requiring everyone to wear masks, but if you identify as a person of color you are exempt. That also doesn’t sound very fair, and I ask you, what is really the difference, or could we be there soon if we allow such blatant disregard for our rights and equality for all?
My intention is to enact change and make sure this community remains a safe, equal place for everyone. Please contact our mayor and council members to voice your opinion.