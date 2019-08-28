The citizens of McLeod County need to trust their elected county commissioners to act in good faith and ensure the rights of its citizens are protected. Two areas of concern are implementation of the buffer strip law and practices of McLeod County Social Services.
One area is regulation of the drainage ditch system and the implementation of the new buffer law. On Jan. 3, 2019, the JD4 ditch system had a final hearing where the drainage authority (which consists of three commissioners from McLeod County and two from Renville County) approved the final order, signed by Paul Wright, which states “that the buffer strip acquisition is effective March 1, 2019.”
The word “acquisition,” used in this form, gives the drainage authority control of property rights of the buffer strip. Rather than “acquisition,” the buffer strip should have been placed within a restricted use easement with stipulations that would protect the landowner's rights. Per the publicly-available meeting minutes, the Drainage Work Group (an advisory committee), the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (the governing agency), and the Minnesota County Association (county commissioners) endorsed a proposal letting the drainage authority act as borrowers for the landowners to get loans from the local bank to fund buffer strip projects. This would be done without the landowners’ consent.
The second area warranting review is the investigation practices of McLeod County Social Services, in association with Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Over the past three years, I was under investigation for wholly untrue allegations, which included a hearing and several appeals. During their investigation, the department created a report based on hearsay and selective incorporation of facts; documented information in support of my defense was not incorporated into the report and was totally ignored. Additionally, the report was provided just one day before my evidentiary hearing, making preparation of an effective defense impossible.
There are no checks and balances in the social service system. The sheriff’s office could act in this role and conduct an independent investigation, but they do not have the authority to convene a grand jury without approval of the county attorney.
The county commissioners need to conduct an independent investigation of county practices, similar to that occurring at Minnesota Department of Human Services, to clean up the deceptive and abusive practices and the dysfunctional system in McLeod County before asking the residents to support a half-cent, countywide sales tax.