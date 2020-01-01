Major restructuring is needed for our immigration system before the McLeod County commissioners should ever consider voting to allow refugee resettlement in the county.
The Trump administration has the right approach by supporting a merit-based system for future immigration. This is similar to many other countries such as Australia that use a point system to prioritize high-skilled immigrants who speak English and don’t have criminal records.
McLeod County’s welfare and social services budget is already exploding. McLeod County taxpayers are already under maximum stress with the commissioners approving a new 0.5 percent sales tax, asking for an 8.5 percent increase in the county tax levy in 2020 and the county borrowing $10 million dollars to bridge funding needs. New school levies add even more to this burden.
Our McLeod County commissioners are asked to prioritize expensive social services, welfare support and government-paid health coverage first on our veterans and U.S. citizens.
Thankfully, President Trump issued his Executive Order on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement in September 2019, or else this could be proceeding quietly ahead without our local elected officials having any knowledge or say in this process. It is critical to maintaining local control over refugee resettlement in our counties in Minnesota.