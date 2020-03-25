I am not one of those who ran to the grocery store when the buying panic began. I tried to remain calm, checked my supplies and decided I could wait.
I too felt anxious but knew that some of us had to try to remain calm. I am one of those parents who was affected by the schools shutting down and now have additional mouths to feed. We live out of town, so getting a full grocery cart is a norm for me.
It was hard not to panic when I did venture out. I had no idea what to expect and feared rioting over something like toilet paper. Police were circling the lots, but nothing seemed amiss. Inside, seeing all those empty shelves was despairing. I tried to remember that those workers who were trying to restock the shelves were doing their best. So I started to say “thank you.” It was amazing to me what happened.
Those workers were happy to be recognized, more than one smiled as I walked by. Soon others were also saying thank you. There were other shoppers who had confusion and sadness in their eyes as they walked by empty isles. I saw more than one person helping them or just smiling and nodding an understanding. I was stopped by several who just wanted to talk. I had the most pleasant experience despite the dire circumstances we are in. I left a little more upbeat walking out than when I walked in. Minnesota nice has prevailed!
Please remember we are all in this together. A smile and a knowing nod doesn’t cost anything and can make someone’s day. We are all worried about the outcome of this situation. A lot of us have stir-crazy kids who really miss their friends. Tempers are short, patience is thin, shopping is the last thing we want to do, especially since there is a chance the store won’t have what we need.
Be courteous and kind, all the basic principles that we were taught as children. It is needed more now than ever. Thank you to all those who made my day.