Across the U.S., amidst the panic of COVID-19, many things are being overshadowed, including reports exposing the WHO and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party, illuminating exactly why we should question the information coming from the WHO.
Meanwhile, a dangerous precedent is being set. We’ve never had a hospital crisis in the past worth shutting down the economy, affecting millions of people’s lives, depriving them of their rights and privileges. Data from worldometers.info/coronavirus shows that countries enforcing lockdowns have similar fatality numbers than countries with open economies.
Meetings with “more than 10” are prohibited. Inconveniencing many activists who want to protest the rollout of 5G. Pastors are being arrested despite the right to assembly or religion.
The “Earn It Act” currently in the House would violate the First Amendment by limiting what internet users can say online, also ending encryption, ushering in government surveillance all in the guise of saving children. Meanwhile the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t kill himself, receive no justice despite mountains of evidence. Already, Facebook has taken down posts pertaining to coronavirus.
The Star Tribune had refused to run an ad warning of economical consequences due to Gov. Walz’ coronavirus response. “People are being panicked by completely unfounded ‘models’ claiming infection rates which simply can’t and won’t occur. Our governor said up to 50 percent of people could be infected. That is not supported by any available data,” Kevin Roche, former general counsel of UnitedHealth Group, stated.
CNN reported that the Trump administration wants to use Americans’ location data to track the coronavirus and is in discussions with the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, about how to enact this. This would violate the Fourth Amendment, while waiving medical right to privacy. Sound Orwellian yet?
A prisoner release plan hatched by a former criminal justice reform lobbyist has been incorporated into a new bill that could soon result in the early release of felony-level prisoners in Minnesota. Governments across America have declared the right to deny Second Amendment rights of gun purchases for personal safety, during a time when inmates are being released from jails and prisons and law enforcement is issuing no-arrest and no-detention orders for a wide range of crimes.
Even Minnesota is turning into a totalitarian state with Gov. Walz keeping hotlines open to report stay at home violations. “This hotline will only spread fear and mistrust amongst neighbors and communities. We are not a communist country, and we have constitutional rights here in the United States of America.” state Sen. Jeff Howe stated.
During this “state of emergency,” the Department of Justice has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask judges to detain Americans indefinitely without probable cause, without trial, denying them personal counsel, going against the Sixth Amendment and Seventh Amendment. “We absolutely must, must resist government run amok taking advantage of a crisis. This is how your liberty dies. Stand up America and resist,” Rand Paul tweeted regarding this DOJ request.
Our founders were no strangers to viruses or plagues, yet they did not allow any pandemic to suspend Constitutional liberties. Nothing was written in the Constitution to exempt the government from any of our Bill of Rights. Our freedoms come from our humanity, not from our government. These actions seem to disregard the Constitution, the true law of the land, and ignore the fact most deaths have preexisting conditions.
American constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes wrote: ”Only when an awake public asserts their human liberties to protest the loss of their liberties will, then, governments quit using public health crises to seize power that does not belong to them. The answer to 1984 is still 1776.”