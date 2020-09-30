At birth we each received a gift from God, through our parents’ DNA, a physical body and brain that can be considered our initial “primary property.” As we grow in mind and body, we develop talents and skills consistent with those initial gifts, which also include gender, skin, hair and eye color, and everything that makes each person unique.
As adults we have the opportunity to use our primary property to profit from them partly by acquiring secondary property — clothing, cars, houses and so on — valued in terms of money, but primarily by increasing our personal sense of “joyfulness,” which is the better definition of profit. In that sense we are each our own “capitalists,” as we make choices as to how to invest our mind and body to generate a joyful, satisfying life for ourselves.
The tendency to group statistics into racial and ethnic blocks is in many ways unfortunate and unproductive since each person — male, female, Black, white, Asian or other — has the potential capability to become successful in spite of any adverse situation in which they may begin life.
In response to the comment on my lack of understanding of the income statistics showing a disparity between Black and white, I am well aware of that, but to conclude that that disparity is due completely to some systemic racial bias is unfounded.
Some people aspire to be wealthy and it is reported that there are some 580 billionaires in the United States, seven of which are Black. Others choose a military life, where Black people are quite well represented and rise to the level of general or admiral. Others choose politics, where at least one Black person has been president of the United States. All of this confirms that there is no inherent limits to what any Black, white or person of some other racial group can achieve in this country.
The cry of the socialist/progressive community is that all people are “equal and interchangeable,” and that the statistics for income, criminality, health and so on should be proportional to the numbers of people in any given racial grouping. This view has proven to be wrong, and we would all like to know why.
A University of Minnesota study of twins, where one group was raised together in the same household and the other group was raised in separate physical households, found that the DNA factor was stronger than the environmental factor in influencing adult behavior, preferences and social standing.
In the USA we believe that all people should have an equal opportunity, but if you are selecting a football player for an NFL team you are going to seek a person with a certain physical size and mental toughness. The matter of skin color should have nothing to do with your selection, but you will likely find that more Black applicants have the skills you are looking for.
However, if you are seeking to hire a research scientist requiring an advanced understanding of modern math and physics, you may find more white applicants qualify for this position. Capabilities, not race, should be the criteria for any job position.