Jan Conner’s letter “Republicans then and now” in the June 9 issue of the Leader was a very inaccurate and misleading letter, even hate-filled. In actuality, everything the writer wrote refers to today’s Democratic Party.
Watch any History Channel show concerning Hitler or Stalin and the parallel to the Democratic Party is amazingly similar. Many of the anti-right happenings today are exactly what those two thugs did to silence their opposition.
Sen. Scott Newman is spot on correct to support voter ID cards. Without that we will never have a fair and honest election again. When Conner mentioned what is extremely dangerous to our democracy, we need to think of only one thing: the left’s march to socialism for America. Government control of our lives. I never want to see the day when we say, “We were the greatest nation in the world.”
The leftists in Washington and their news outlets on TV thrive on lies and deceit and half-truths to keep their base shielded from the truth of things. Hitler and Stalin tactics again.
With Washington liberals, remember this: When the left hand has your attention, watch out for what the tricky right hand is doing.