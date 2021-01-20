I read the Jan. 13 reader letters with great disgust. The anti-Trump rhetoric was so typical of the left wing.
The Democratic Party used to be a good party of the people, but it has sorely lost its way. Trump was the most successful president in many decades, and our country thrived under his leadership. That is a fact.
We are about to enter into a communist/socialist America on Jan. 20. Many of our rights and freedoms will be greatly threatened, if not taken away. What happened to “land of the free”?
Remember my July 8 reader letter — under socialism, America will fall.