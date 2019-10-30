Webster’s Dictionary defines “progressive” as a noun denoting moderate political and social changes, and, when capitalized, as a party first formed in 1912 with leaders such as Robert M. La Follette in the presidential campaign of 1924 and Henry A. Wallace in the presidential campaign of 1948.
Based on the presentations made by the dozen or more Democratic candidates for president of the USA, they do not represent a direction of progress that makes any kind of sense to me and many of my associates. The cry that we should all hate our duly elected president is also nonsense.
One “progressive” idea is to give government jobs to everyone who is now unemployed at a minimum wage of $30,000 per year, which would cost trillions of dollars. Another is to give free college tuition to everyone regardless of their capability to perform at higher levels of education, which would cost at least $50,000 per student per year.
Then let’s give free health care to everyone including illegal immigrants who cross into the U.S. through open boarders, which would cost up to $100,000 per year per patient.
Next let’s confiscate all firearms from the police and law-abiding citizens so that no criminals are harmed when they attack you or your home, which would cost the lives of untold innocent victims.
This is just a sample of the insane ideas the Democratic party hopefuls have stated as their agenda should they be elected. As some financial critic pointed out, the taxes that would need to be collected for this would mean that no one earning more than $30,000 per year ($15 per hour) would get to keep anything since all earned income above the threshold would be taxed at 100 percent, and all corporations would have to survive on zero profits since all profits would be taxed at 100 percent. With that much tax income, the government would still only be able to pay for less than half of the projected cost of implementing such a “progressive” program.
The progressive/socialist/communist program proposed by the Democrats has proven to be a total disaster to any nation that has implemented even a limited version of the ideas above. President Trump has shown that real progress can be made by continuing the principals of our founding fathers, which include Christian principals of fairness, profits through ethical capitalism that bring rewards to all people, having each person being responsible for their own well-being in health care, education and employment.
The nation is best served by limited government that allows each individual to seek their own level of happiness through hard work, innovation and intelligent effort. In foreign policy, as well as at home, no one deserves a free ride. Everyone needs to step up to their own responsibilities and work to make America even greater than it is today. This would be real progress.
Now, to address the real poor and disabled, the answer has always been to give from our abundance a portion of our earnings to charity. God’s word recommends 10 percent, and that level of giving could solve much of the real problems of hunger, health care and so on for the truly needy. Americans freely give much more than most nations, and it would not need to be a government program.