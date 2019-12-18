A letter in the Minneapolis newspaper asked if Dictionary.com could choose "false equivalency" as its 2020 word of the year. Finally, words that make clear to me what happens when there is criticism of Donald Trump.
"Oh, it is not so bad. All politicians are like that. They all do it."
Really? Are you kidding me? When have we ever had a pathological liar, a cheat, a bully, a man spouting insults and vulgarity as our president, from any party, Republican or Democrat? Never!
Nixon was impeached and had the grace to resign. Clinton was impeached for lying to Congress, which, by the way, is not an impeachable offense. His family, whether you like them or not, have had to live with the shame, as has he.
Back to "false equivalency." If I break the law by speeding and my neighbor breaks it by robbery, are these equal? All speeders out there better hope not. Just as Trump's outrageous lies, bullying, cheating and vulgarities are not equal to the occasional exaggerations of our local politicians.
To say they all behave like Trump and that excuses him is a dangerous concept to adopt. It leads us to accept the unacceptable.