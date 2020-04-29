This is in response to last week’s editorial, “We must follow experts when reopening the state.
The experts have been telling us what to do and we have been listening and doing, but they also tell us that there will be more waves. Our first efforts were to enable the hospitals to have the capacity to care for us. That has been put into place. It seems to me what we have been doing is not necessarily going to lead to less death, but just spreading it out over more time.
Now they say, “hold your place,” because we do not have enough testing capabilities. Meanwhile, large parts of our economy are frozen by health safety, fear and regulation. I desire to not kill our country’s economy while sitting in fear of what might be, or waiting for some projected death statistics to flatten.
Those who are vulnerable need to do what they can to be safe. Businesses know what they need to do to provide safe service, or customers have the freedom to not do business with them. But as for me, I feel this virus needs to flow through our country and we need to get on with life and open the state.