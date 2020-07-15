In response to the July 1 letter “Value all lives, including the unborn,” I would like to add a couple items to what was mentioned about abortion.
Do any of the protests deal with the taking of lives of Black babies at abortion centers?
Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood. She believed in eugenics, and in “Birth Control Review, Vol. 22, No. 8 (New Series, May 1938, the ‘Negro Number’) she wrote: “The mass of ignorant Negroes still breed carelessly and disastrously, so that the increase among Negroes, even more than the increase among whites, is from that part of the population least intelligent and fit, and least able to rear their children properly.”
Do any of the protests deal with Planned Parenthood’s founder? Do they protest at Planned Parenthood?