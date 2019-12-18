Christmas is the annual remembrance of a real event, the birth of the child Jesus, the Christ. But Jesus was not just any child, he was God who became man in order to later die to save men and open Heaven.
If you are a Christian, then this is the crux of your belief. If you are not a Christian, you probably at least know his “golden rule”: treat others as you would like to be treated. Jesus gave humanity this rule and even went further, teaching that you can give to others in kindness what you don’t even owe them.
This is what parents try to teach their children at Christmas. It’s a good thing to do acts of charity for others, even without payment, reward or recognition. What countless acts of goodness have been done throughout history because of Christmas, because of the gift of God as a little baby boy to a people who didn’t deserve him!
So don’t be afraid to say “Merry Christmas.” There is nothing scandalous about it. Christmas is a word immersed in purity, generosity and humility. No other holiday or politically correct phrase could better convey the love and peace you wish to bestow.
Merry Christmas!