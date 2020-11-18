In the past, someone saying “twenty-twenty” would have invoked visions of clarity. In the future, 2020 will always bring back memories of a life-altering pandemic. Nearly every person has experienced loss firsthand — some things more trivial and inconvenient, some things stress-filled and devastating.
The educational world has been affected as well. Kids missed out on proms and graduation parties. They missed seeing their friends and sporting events. Some, last spring, maybe even missed going to school and seeing their teachers. Their teachers certainly missed out on some of those same experiences, and they definitely missed their students.
Starting in March and continuing up until today, teachers’ worlds were turned upside down. Those of us who were not very tech savvy had to quickly become versed in how to use multiple different internet-based platforms and programs and then how to adapt our curriculum in a manner that could be uploaded and presented from afar.
Most teachers put in time well beyond their 40-hour work week under normal circumstances. Distance learning and hybrid teaching have been additionally time consuming. Evening and weekend work — grading, planning, responding to parents and students after hours — are the norm for many.
Many people in many jobs and professions have been asked to do more with less this past year. A recent survey of teachers from Education Minnesota indicated that 29% of teachers statewide had considered quitting or retiring early this fall. I hear stories from many colleagues here in Hutchinson about stress and frustration running high. We love the kids; we love the teaching; for many, though, the extra expectations of the job are becoming exhausting.
This coming week is American Education Week. For most teachers, being back with our students this fall, those in person and virtual, has been a welcome relief. We hope everyone’s health and well-being remain strong, and teachers and students can remain together as much as possible through the rest of the school year.
An old adage indicates that hindsight is 20/20 vision. Hopefully in the near future, all of us can look back clearly at 2020 with lessons of perseverance, persistence, and newly learned skills. In the meantime, be safe. Maybe, even send your child’s teacher a note of encouragement. We’re all in this together.