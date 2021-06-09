Minnesota’s energy consumers came out of this year’s legislative session as the beneficiaries of landmark legislation that will help their pocketbooks — and Minnesota’s environment — for years to come. Legislators from both sides of the aisle came together and passed the most significant and advantageous reform to Minnesota’s energy efficiency standards — a cornerstone of the state’s energy policy — since the standards were implemented.
McLeod Cooperative Power Association and Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Association applaud Rep. Dean Urdahl and Sen. Scott Newman for looking out for the electric cooperatives’ members and voting in favor of The Energy Conservation and Optimization Act (H.F. 164).
This essential legislation modernizes Minnesota’s outdated energy efficiency standards and will help members lower their energy bills through money-saving programs, such as water heating and space heating and cooling. Plus, the provisions in the bill encourage the adoption of advancement in technology by expanding the value of load management programs to include electric vehicles, energy storage and time-of-use rates.
We are proud of the leadership role Minnesota’s electric cooperatives played in working with a broad-based stakeholder group to create legislation that will benefit energy consumers in every corner of the state. Meeker Cooperative and McLeod Cooperative Power are particularly excited about the improved benefits we will be able to pass along directly to our members because of the proactive provisions in the ECO Act. Along with reducing electric cooperative members’ total energy bills, the legislation provides better tools for reducing carbon emissions.
Please join us in thanking Rep. Urdahl, Sen. Newman and the others who helped to pass the ECO Act. Their progressive leadership will translate into real savings for consumers and benefits to the environment. That is the true definition of a win-win for Minnesotans.