I am even more concerned about the shutdown than I was a month ago. When will it end? I feel Gov. Walz is devastating our economy. Thousands of Minnesota businesses have or will be closing due to the shutdown, which is not substantiated by the number of COVID-19 cases or deaths.
We protest at the governor’s mansion and at the Capitol, we call, send emails and write letters, but we are still under lockdown. I feel Gov. Walz is behaving like Pharaoh in the Old Testament and the people of Minnesota are the captive Israelites. As Moses said to Pharaoh, “Let my people go!” In contrast to Gov. “Pharaoh” we have South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. “Our state motto is simple and powerful: ‘Under God, the people rule.’ That’s why I trust our people to do the right thing for themselves and their loved ones.” The people of South Dakota gave Gov. Noem a parade, and in contrast the citizens of Minnesota are constantly protesting Gov. Walz.
Do not be deceived, I feel we are under oppression for political reasons. The Democrats want mail-in balloting, which opens up the possibility of all types of fraud without the oversight of election judges or poll watchers. Steve Simon, our Secretary of State, is strongly promoting state mail-in balloting to our county auditors, who have then been contacting township clerks on this subject. So far here in McLeod County we have at least eight of our 14 townships deciding to hold mail-in balloting. Here in Minnesota, we have in place no-excuse-needed absentee balloting, people can call for a ballot to be sent to them. We have no need of mail-in balloting. It is imperative to continue election integrity. We need to continue to vote in person at the polls.
I would like to encourage pastors and their congregations to fight for their right under the Constitution to hold in-person corporate worship services. The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; … or abridging … the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” It now has been over two months since the churches were closed. Remember what Peter and the other apostles said in Act 5:29: “We ought to obey God rather than men.” How long will you wait? How long will you put up with being called “non-essential?” Churches can practice social distancing, wear masks, sanitize and hold more services if necessary. Join forces and start putting pressure on the governor to allow you to hold indoor church services.
I have read many articles about the consequences of our massive unemployment due to the shutdown. I feel our situation is much more serious than it seems at this time. There are very dark clouds are on our horizon, we may have done irreparable damage to our economy and to the people of Minnesota. Please consider 2 Chronicles 7:14, “if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land.”