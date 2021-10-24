To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
READER LETTER: Everyone should be vaccinated
BY ALVIN BLAKE Hutchinson
